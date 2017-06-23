Family of Pulse Victim Visits RGV To Honor Son’s Memory

MCALLEN (KFXV) — One year after the deadly shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida– Frank’s mother visits the RGV to remember her son among the LGBT community in the valley.

When talking to Esmeralda Escalante, about her 27-year-old son, she recalls how difficult it was for her to know that her son could face discrimination for who he chose to love.

But his life was cut short.

Last June, valley native, Frank Escalante was among the 49 victims in the deadliest mass shooting in the country.

This year, his mother and sisters visited Pulse Night Club.

Friday, several valley organizations are trying to keep Escalante’s memory alive through several events, that they hope will also make the valley a more welcoming place to the LGBT community.

Oscar Lopez, who is also board president of the South Texas Equality Project, says the valley has high numbers of rejection against LGBT.

Frank’s family will be at tomorrow’s ‘Pride In The Park’ music festival which will be held at the McAllen Convention Center from three to 10 pm. It’s a family-friendly event.

All the funds will be designated to helping combat homophobia and increase more knowledge about HIV.

