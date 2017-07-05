Family and Friends Pay Last Respects to Noe Hernandez

Weslaco (KFXV) — Friends and family of Noe Hernandez had the opportunity to pay their respect during a rosary ceremony the family held for him.

While investigations continue in Japan as to how exactly the deadly collision involving the U.S.S. Fitzgerald, the remains of one valley native have arrived and friends and family of the victim have united in Weslaco to pay their respects.

Memorial arrangements taking place in Weslaco this week, after Noe Hernandez’s body arrived to the valley over the weekend.

Friends and family gathered at San Martin De Porres Catholic Church to say their last goodbyes.

All of them with different memories of the 26-year-old, Weslaco native.

Hernandez died along with six other sailors after U.S.S. Fitzgerald collided against a cargo ship, on June 17th.

And even those who didn’t know him personally showed at the church to give one last goodbye to the man, many consider a brother.

U.S. Navy officials tell us, they don’t know how long it will take to repair the damages on U.S.S. Fitzgerald.

The funeral services are expected to be held tomorrow at 10 in the morning.

