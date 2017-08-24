The family of Ana Castro is asking the public for assistance with funeral expenses.

A driver fatally struck ana as she crossed Polk Avenue with her siblings on Tuesday. 11 year old, Ana was walking to the park with her brother, age 16 and sister, age 17. According to the siblings, Ana was paralyzed by her fear. It was then when her brother went to get her but she slipped from his fingers. The driver of 63 years of age who remains unidentified by police told officials she was driving at 30 miles per hour and at the moment does not face any charges. With low income, the Soto family now asks for your help to pay for the 6,300 dollars they need by tomorrow so they can put their daughter to rest.

To help, you can visit the Memorial Funeral Home today where they will be receiving donations for Ana.