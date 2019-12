Penitas, Texas — Authorities continue investigating and fire that was reported a Tuesday night.

According to police, they responded to a call of an explosion and fire at a warehouse on Iowa and FM 2221.

Today authorities said that the fire did not take place at that warehouse. No one was reported injured during this incident. Preliminary reports indicate the fire started in one of the vehicles but an exact cause has not yet been determined.

We will keep you updated as the investigation continues