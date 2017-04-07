Experts warn parents to watch for behavior changes in teens

Experts are urging parents to develop and keep open communication with their children after a high school student attempted to take his life in front of his classmates.

It is still unknown why PSJA high school student attempted to take his own life. Experts say this can be prevented. There are warning signs that parents and teachers should always look for to decide if children are in need of help.

“They need to pay attention to those kinds of behaviors that they didn’t present before to shed some light about what’s going on. What they are not telling them because many times they are not able to speak because of the age that they are in.” – Valerio Cantu

Experts worry how exposure to technology and social media may affect children.

“With social media now, the game has changed. Your teenager can be exposed to a variety of online predators who are scheming and finding ways to get access to them.” – Valerio Cantu

Another risk is cyber-bullying which can happen to anyone and often causes psychological problems such as depression and anxiety thanks to students and teachers prompt response at PSJA the student did not harm himself or others.