A date has been set for the execution of a man who killed and raped his cousin 20 years ago.

Ruben Ramirez Cardenas murdered his 16-year-old cousin, Mayra Laguna in February of 1997. His execution by lethal injection has been set for November 8th of this year. According to court documents, Ramirez took Laguna from her McAllen apartment, tied her hands and taped her mouth shut. He then took her to a rural portion of Edinburg.

That’s where police found her body near a canal.