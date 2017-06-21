EXCLUSIVE: San Juan Mayor Addresses Investigation Rumors

San Juan (KFXV) — In the city of San Juan, a city official is speaking out on accusations made against him.

Mario Garza, current city mayor of San Juan speaks to Fox News after allegations of his possible involvement in a theft and bribery case at the Adult Probation Center.

Earlier this week, several reports implying that newly sworn-in mayor, Mario Garza could have been one of the adult probation officers in Hidalgo County under investigation for theft and bribery.

“I am truly telling the honest truth that I have nothing to do with that type of situation. Obviously, yesterday there was somebody who turned himself in and the other one. I have no clue who it is but I can guarantee you that it’s not me,” Garza said.

Officials at the Hidalgo County Adult Probation Center tell Fox News, that Garza’s almost 15-year employment ended last Friday.

“I was taking some time off, and in reference to your question, that’s news to me, because I’ve never even received any type of formal letter, email or verbally saying I no longer work for the Probation Department,” Garza added.

Garza also said that he will look into his employment status. “I will have to start reaching out to them. Maybe it was a misunderstanding, but if this is the case, then I may have to get legal involvement and see what’s the problem,” he concluded.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is the agency investigating the abuse of official capacity.

So far, only one person has been charged in this investigation, but authorities expect more arrests.

