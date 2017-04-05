EXCLUSIVE: FBI Executes Valley-Wide Raids

RGV (KFXV) — The FBI confirmed several raids early this morning in different locations across the region.

Several people including children, remained outside the home for approximately two hours as the scene remained active on Coil Drive in San Juan. Undercover agents went in just before six am at several valley locations– coördinated and led by the Federal Bureau of Investigations with help from the DEA and other local police departments and even a canine unit.

Our cameras were rolling as one vehicle was seized from the location.

Fox News, investigated who the owners of this home is and through official county documents verified that it belongs to Cortez Cruz, Jr. and Maricela Monjares since 2012. We also confirmed Cruz’s extensive criminal history that dates back to 1996 through the Texas Department of Public Safety’s database, which includes evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, theft, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated robbery.

The FBI says they will not be giving further details in this investigation.

At this moment, it’s still unknown the motive of these raids and if any arrests were made.