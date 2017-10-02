The mass shooting in Las Vegas has left 59 people dead and over 500 injured. Authorities are continuing to investigate the case in what is being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

“Everything was so chill like really relaxed you know” says Melissa Sauceda, who was attending the Jason Aldean concert when the shooting happened. “I just hear fire, at first I thought it was fireworks but then I saw people like the masses run out of the event and you see people falling you see everyone running and I’m freaking out.” Sauceda was leaving the concert when the shooting began.

More than 22,000 people were at the country music festival “Route 91” last night in Las Vegas.

The shooter has been identified as 64 year old, Steve Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada. Paddock opened fire from his room in the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay at the concert goers.

Moments after the shooting, the streets were filled with police cars and military tanks. According to witnesses, family members were being transported to the Thomas and Mack Center as a refuge center through the local buses.

Bonn Anaya, who was in Las Vegas but not at the concert waited for his sister for 5 hours at the refuge. “I hadn’t heard anything from her and I saw her get off that bus. I looked the other way and I just ran to her and I started cried,” Anaya tells Fox News South Texas. “It’s a surreal feeling, you know what I mean? It doesn’t feel real.”

There is no word yet on why Paddock decided to shoot into the crowd. Paddock shot himself in the head before police could arrive. The investigation remains ongoing.