EXCLUSIVE: Aggravated Robbery at Palmview Taqueria

Palmview (KFXV) — Just into our newsroom, Palmview police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a taqueria located on the frontage road just off Goodwin Rd.

Initial reports on police scanners indicate that the incident occurred around 8:15pm this evening, and the suspect fled in a dark vehicle heading West.

As of yet, Palmview Police have not release any information regarding this incident, or the description of the suspect. We will bring you updates, as they are made available.