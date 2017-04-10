Ex-Governor of Tamaulipas Arrested

Posted by | Apr 10, 2017 | |

Ex-Governor of Tamaulipas Arrested

ITALY (KFXV) — Ex-governor of Tamaulipas, Tomas Yarrington is arrested in Italy after being on the run since 2012.

According to Mexican government officials the arrest happened in Florence yesterday. Yarrington was wanted for his participation in organized criminal activity. Other media outlets reporting, is under indictment in Brownsville, where authorities allege he laundered millions of dollars in bribe money from Mexico’s Gulf Cartel.
The Mexican government says they are expecting to have Yarrington back in Mexico in the coming days.

Rate:

About The Author

Jasmine Rico

News Anchor and Producer at Entravision

Related Posts

Under the Skin, Part Two

Under the Skin, Part Two

November 25, 2015

New Edinburg Arena To House RGV Vipers

New Edinburg Arena To House RGV Vipers

November 1, 2013

EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of Laredo Bus Crash Victim Speaks out

EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of Laredo Bus Crash Victim Speaks out

May 16, 2016

Sixty Eight Immigrants Rescued From Stash House

Sixty Eight Immigrants Rescued From Stash House

June 9, 2015

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT