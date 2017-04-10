Ex-Governor of Tamaulipas Arrested

ITALY (KFXV) — Ex-governor of Tamaulipas, Tomas Yarrington is arrested in Italy after being on the run since 2012.

According to Mexican government officials the arrest happened in Florence yesterday. Yarrington was wanted for his participation in organized criminal activity. Other media outlets reporting, is under indictment in Brownsville, where authorities allege he laundered millions of dollars in bribe money from Mexico’s Gulf Cartel.

The Mexican government says they are expecting to have Yarrington back in Mexico in the coming days.