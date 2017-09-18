A man accused of having caused the death of two sisters in Hargill by driving intoxicated, pleads not guilty in court this morning. Legal documents indicate that Michael Paul Escobedo drove at a high speed in bad weather conditions. Police say he changed lanes causing the accident and impacting on the sisters’ vehicle head on. The fatal collision happened in January on FM 490 East of Hargill Road. Maricela Reyes,age 40, and Maribel Reyes, 30 years old, died as a result.

