Enhanced Sentenced Issued to Trafficker for Raping Woman

MCALLEN (KFXV) — Today in McAllen, a U.S. District Judge imposed an enhanced sentence to a human smuggler for raping an undocumented woman.

According to reports, 53-year-old Mexican National Julio Puente-Oliva received a 70 month sentence after he pleaded guilty in january to raping an undocumented woman who managed to escape her captors in October of last year.

During the trial, the victim testified that Oliva would threaten them with a machete and said he would “use it if he had to.”

After the woman escaped, Oliva kept her in at an Edinburg home, she and a 16-year-old undocumented teen immediately contacted police.

Oliva is now in custody and is pending a transfer to a federal prison.