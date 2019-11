44-year-old a Benjamin Pierda is wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery at a bakery this past Saturday. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about a hundred sixty-three pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and tattoos on his upper body. His last known address is in the city of Weslaco.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Elsa Police department, of course, you can do this anonymously that number is 956-262-4721.