ELSA — In Elsa, authorities are investigating the death of a woman in a neighborhood. Police responding to a report in a neighborhood in Elsa where a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Texas Rangers have now joined Elsa police in this investigation.

Authorities are still investigating the death of the woman on Ciro Casares Avenue and Mario Leal Drive in Elsa. The woman has been identified as forty-nine year old, Sandra Beltran of Elsa. A concerned mother who is a resident of the area spoke to us about the situation. Hernandez tell us that what has happened in her neighborhood concerns her due to the fact that she wakes up early to get her kids to school and doesn’t feel safe not knowing what can happen to her children..Authorities at the moment have blocked off a portion of the area and a canal near Farm to Market Road 88. Hernandez told us now she will be more aware of her surroundings.This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

It is still unclear when the death occurred and the reason for her death is still unclear.

