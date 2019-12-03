Laredo, Texas — Authorities responded to a house fire over the weekend claimed the life of an elderly man.

Saturday night the Laredo fire department was informed of a fire at the 3200 block of San Dario. According to authorities, neighbors saw smoke coming from inside the home when the call was made.

“The fire was controlled within 20 minutes. As for the person that was found deceased, the medical examiner took over”

The fire department states that the fire could have been started from the front of the home and spread from there.

They continue investigating.