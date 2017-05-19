Eight Million dollars worth of Liquid Meth Seized

Eight million dollars ($8,000,000) and more than 250 pounds of liquid meth. That’s the size of a seizure agents at the Falfurrias Checkpoint made.

Customs and Border Protection is reporting that their officers conducted a search of a truck carrying an estimated value of more than eight million dollars worth of methamphetamine. Law enforcement detained a driver whose a US citizen.

Since October, border patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector have seized 1,456 pounds of methamphetamine.