Edinburg Teacher Faces charges for alleged involvement with Student

Over the weekend Edinburg CISD police plays the teacher in custody for charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student. According to the county jail records Francisco Coronado Badillo who works is a teacher for the Career and Technical education department and Robert Vela High School was detained on Saturday and brought before a judge who charged him with one count of Sexual Assault and another for improper relationship with a student. His bond totaled $100,000. In a recent attempt to stop these types of relationships, Governor Greg Abbott signed as Senate Bill 7, which looks to strengthen charges against teachers who have inappropriate relationships with their students.

The following regulations apply to this law.

  • Teachers will have their certificates revoked if convicted.
  • Principals and superintendents will have to report these incidents to the Texas Education Agency or will be subject to state jail felony charges and fines up to $10,000.
  • Teachers with felony convictions will have their pensions revoked.
  • School districts will have to adopt a new policy to prevent inappropriate relationships through social media.

In a statement released to Fox News, Edinburg School District said they do not comment on personal matters or ongoing investigations.

