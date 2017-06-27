Edinburg Police Searching for Car Burglar

Edinburg (KFXV) — In Edinburg, police need your help finding a man accused of theft.

Police were called out to Pioneer Street where the homeowner reported that the night before, a man burglarized two of the vehicles. He also took a pressure washer.

Surveillance footage shows a man wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans committing the crimes. If you know who he could be, call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at the number listed. Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

