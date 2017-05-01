Edinburg Police Investigating Discovery of Human Remains

Edinburg (KFXV) — Edinburg police are investigating the human skeletal remains found last night by a teen — human remains found in an empty field.

The discovery was made Sunday evening by a juvenile who was walking through an open field near Wendy and Ivy Lanes in the city of Edinburg.
After contacting the police department, the area was quickly flooded with investigators.
At the scene, officers found a human skull and other remains.
The case is being handled as a homicide– until police can determine otherwise.
But such incident stirred up commotion among residents like ‘yvonne’ who’s been living in this neighborhood for the past 23 years.
At this time, investigators have not been able to determine the gender of the remains or how long they had been out there.
But say there is no reason for residents to be alarmed.
Police ask that anyone who has any information regarding this case, call their crime stoppers hotline at (956) 383-8477.

