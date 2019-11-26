Edinburg, Texas — Officials distributed more than a thousand turkeys throughout the city.

The giveaway was organized by city officials, local organizations, churches, the police, and the fire department. The turkeys were donated by HEB creating thanksgiving meals for families who need it most.

“Edinburg cares is where we donate turkey dinners and turkeys to residents throughout Edinburg and through the Edinburg surrounding areas, with the Edinburg school district we have been able to identify the low-income areas and the people that need the most help”

The city began its first thanksgiving meal giveaway in 2011 – only 10 families were able to receive one.

“Now this year we are up to a thousand turkeys that we are giving away along with the dressings that come with the Thanksgiving dinner”

Canned food drives are hosted every year…The non-perishables are separated into boxes to be delivered along with turkeys to their less fortunate residents.

A donation the community is grateful for.

“They gave me little groceries for the turkey and its a great help and I’m very grateful”

“I am very thankful to God and the city for giving others and myself this food its a great benefit for those that need it”

We spoke to several families who say they will now be able to have a thanksgiving dinner with their loved ones thanks to the generosity of those who made their donations.