Edinburg Man Charged with Possessing Child Pornography

EDINBURG (KFXV) — A man is arrested and charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography.

Fox News cameras were rolling as 29-year-old, Francisco Chavarria walked into an Hidalgo County courtroom.

He’s is accused of downloading, and distributing pornographic images of children between the ages of two and 10 – some of children in the images – were being sexually assaulted. The investigation began in October of last year in a collaborative effort between the Department of National Security, and the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office.

His bond is set at $750,000 bond.

