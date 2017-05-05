Edinburg Man Charged with Possessing Child Pornography

Edinburg Man Charged with Possessing Child Pornography

EDINBURG (KFXV) — A man is arrested and charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography.
Fox News cameras were rolling as 29-year-old, Francisco Chavarria walked into an Hidalgo County courtroom.
He’s is accused of downloading, and distributing pornographic images of children between the ages of two and 10 – some of children in the images – were being sexually assaulted. The investigation began in October of last year in a collaborative effort between the Department of National Security, and the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office.
His bond is set at $750,000 bond.

