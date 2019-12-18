Edinburg, Texas– Police are inviting the community to be a part of their 27th annual blue Santa toy giveaway.

The event will be held on saturday, December 21st at the Edinburg activity center are located on 123 east palm drive. Donations are still being accepted and can be dropped off at the Edinburg police department.

If you are a resident of Edinburg and was like for your child to receive a gift, you must have register by Friday, December 20th at the police department traffic division. Bring proof of residency.

For more information you can call 318-8824