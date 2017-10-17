ED SHEERAN hurt himself on a bike ride. He posted a photo yesterday of his right arm in a cast . . . and his left in a sling. He captioned it, quote, “I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident . . . and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned.”

Ed has 15 shows in Asia beginning this Sunday, but if those get postponed, he doesn’t have anything else booked until next March.

He performs solo, with just a guitar and a loop pedal . . . and he’s said he has no desire to play with a band. So, unless it isn’t as bad as it seems, he’ll probably have to postpone the upcoming shows.

Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:50am PDT