While 97 percent of DACA recipients form part of the labor force or go to school, economists state the country would have a huge economic impact if the program is eliminated. They say it could be a loss of billions of dollars.

Experts state eliminating DACA would not only cause over a half a million dreamers to lose the opportunity to keep working towards a better life for themselves and their families, but it would also cause the U.S to lose more than 460 billion dollars.

The fights towards keeping DACA is gaining more traction than ever.

Thanks to the deferred action for childhood arrivals, 69% of dreamers stated having an increase in wages.

The program has provided more than 700 thousand jobs which has lead dreamers to contribute roughly 460 billion dollars to the economy.

15 percent of the recipients, are in Texas.

Companies like Apple, Google, Facebook and hundreds more have united in defense of the dreamers that form part of their labor force through an open letter to the president.

They state that at least 72 percent of the top 25 fortune 500 companies count DACA recipients among their employees. They also ask Congress to pass legislation that provides the permanent solution they deserve.

It’s important to mention that the president has not yet confirmed what will happen to daca and has indicated he will announce its future tomorrow. We will keep you informed.