A man is now in custody after leading police on a chase through Las Milpas early Thursday morning.

Police tried to stop the man for a traffic violation on Highway 281 and Anaya street. The driver didn’t stop and police gave chase — moments later, the vehicle hit a barrier and the car spun out of control. He jumped out of the car and tried to get away on foot. That’s when police fired a gunshot in his direction.

No one was injured. According to authorities, the man responsible is a 29 year old, Mexican citizen. Texas Rangers are now on the case.