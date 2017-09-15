Today a woman accused of driving drunk was sentenced for the death of one man The incident happened earlier this year in Donna.Perla Elizabeth Arguelles was found guilty yesterday of intoxication manslaughter, today after much deliberation a sentence was finally determined.In January, Juan De Dios Cavazos Hinojosa was the passenger of a vehicle arguelles was driving when she crashed into a light pole. Hinojosa was pronounced dead at the scene. Today she was sentenced to seven years in prison. The prosecutor in this case spoke to us about how she felt about the results. We also spoke with defense attorney, Arguelles Jesus Villalobos who gave us his thoughts on this case. We tried to get an interview with the victim’s mother but she respectfully declined. According to Villalobos, Arguelles will be eligible for parole when she has served one-fourth of the seven years, he hopes that the court will take into consideration the nine months she has already served.

Other Stories of interest