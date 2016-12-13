Drunk Driver Ends Up In Canal
Edinburg (KFXV) — A car ends up in a canal due to a drunk driver…
Authorities say the one vehicle accident happened at around 2 in the morning on mile 17 1/2. Luckily, the canal had no water in it and no one was hurt. The driver,Kaitlynn Eva Gomez from Edinburg faces charges for driving under the influence and was given a $5000 bond.
