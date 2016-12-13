Drunk Driver Ends Up In Canal

This article was originally published 4 months ago, which may make its actuality or accuracy possibly no longer valid. rgvfox.com is not responsible for any misunderstanding or errors which may occur in the information presented.

Edinburg (KFXV) — A car ends up in a canal due to a drunk driver…

Authorities say the one vehicle accident happened at around 2 in the morning on mile 17 1/2. Luckily, the canal had no water in it and no one was hurt. The driver,Kaitlynn Eva Gomez from Edinburg faces charges for driving under the influence and was given a $5000 bond.