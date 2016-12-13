Drunk Driver Ends Up In Canal

Posted by | Dec 13, 2016 | |

Drunk Driver Ends Up In Canal

This article was originally published 4 months ago, which may make its actuality or accuracy possibly no longer valid. rgvfox.com is not responsible for any misunderstanding or errors which may occur in the information presented.

Edinburg (KFXV) — A car ends up in a canal due to a drunk driver…
Authorities say the one vehicle accident happened at around 2 in the morning on mile 17 1/2. Luckily, the canal had no water in it and no one was hurt. The driver,Kaitlynn Eva Gomez from Edinburg faces charges for driving under the influence and was given a $5000 bond.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Mother and Son Transported to Hospital after Edinburg Mattress Fire

Mother and Son Transported to Hospital after Edinburg Mattress Fire

August 21, 2015

‘Cancer Princess’ Helps Raise Money For Cancer Patients

‘Cancer Princess’ Helps Raise Money For Cancer Patients

September 1, 2016

Drugs Hidden Underneath Bunker

Drugs Hidden Underneath Bunker

January 31, 2014

Two Face Assault Charges in Weslaco

Two Face Assault Charges in Weslaco

December 6, 2016

6 Comments

  2. Miguel Balandran on December 13, 2016 at 5:35 pm

    Lock her ass up. She could’ve killed somebody.

    Reply
  3. Josejose Harley Nutz on December 14, 2016 at 1:57 am

    Hahaha good she chud of died so her fam could of see how it feels 2loose a loved 1 2adrunk driver 5000.shit shill be out drinking Agen motor cycles be careful for this ho ..

    Reply
    • Eli Barrera on April 10, 2017 at 12:11 pm

      You’re an id**t and straight up stupid! “she chud of died” really p**d*jo? You chud GTFO

      Reply
  4. Ashley Johnson on December 14, 2016 at 10:15 am

    She should have died? Are you serious? You shouldn’t wish that on anyone. Maybe you should go back to school and learn how to spell before you go around wishing bad on other people. She made a mistake. I’m sure you have too, don’t judge someone you don’t know. Be happy no one was hurt.

    Reply
  5. Mally Garcia on December 14, 2016 at 3:40 pm

    Really this people need to lock her ass up n throw the key away….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT