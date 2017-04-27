Drug Take Back Event

Drug Take Back Event

The US Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting its drug take-back event once again this is the 13th event the DEA organizes Nationwide and were so far 366 tons of prescription drugs have been taken from home.

People can take advantage of the program by disposing unused or unwanted prescription medications to 13 Valley locations this Saturday as part of a national event to emphasize the importance of safety at home and Public Health.

The drug take-back event is Saturday April 29th from 10 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon.

Visit dea.gov

Drug take-back event drop-off locations

DONNA ISD POLICE DEPARTMENT SUBWAY AT WALMART PLAZA 900 N SALINAS BLVD DONNA
EDINBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT EDINBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT 1702 SOUTH CLOSNER EDINBURG
MISSION POLICE DEPARTMENT MISSION FIRE STATION #3   BANNWORTH PARK 1804 N. SHARY ROAD MISSION
LA JOYA POLICE DEPARTMENT LA JOYA POLICE DEPARTMENT 100 WEST US 83 LA JOYA
MISSION POLICE DEPARTMENT MISSION POLICE DEPARTMENT 1200 EAST 8TH STREET MISSION
WESLACO POLICE DEPARTMENT WESLACO POLICE DEPARTMENT 901 NORTH AIRPORT DRIVE WESLACO
PHARR POLICE DEPARTMENT PETER PIPER PIZZA 2311 SOUTH CAGE BLVD PHARR
SAN JUAN POLICE DEPARTMENT JUNIOR’S SUPERMARKET 108 E. FM 495 SAN JUAN
MCALLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICE DEPOT 5115 NORTH 10TH ST. MCALLEN
RAYMONDVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RAYMONDVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT 523 WEST HIDALGO RAYMONDVILLE
LYFORD CISD POLICE DEPARTMENT LYFORD CISD POLICE DEPARTMENT 8204 SIMON GOMEZ RD LYFORD
DEA SPONSORED SUNRISE MALL – IN FRONT OF LUBY’S RESTAURANT 2370 N. EXPRESSWAY BROWNSVILLE
SAN BENITO POLICE DEPARTMENT SAN BENITO POLICE DEPARTMENT 601 N. OSCAR WILLIAMS RD. SAN BENITO
DEA SPONSORED VALLE VISTA MALL – IN FRONT OF THE FOOD COURT  2020 SOUTH EXPRESSWAY 83 HARLINGEN

 

