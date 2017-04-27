Drug Take Back Event
The US Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting its drug take-back event once again this is the 13th event the DEA organizes Nationwide and were so far 366 tons of prescription drugs have been taken from home.
People can take advantage of the program by disposing unused or unwanted prescription medications to 13 Valley locations this Saturday as part of a national event to emphasize the importance of safety at home and Public Health.
The drug take-back event is Saturday April 29th from 10 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon.
Visit dea.gov
Drug take-back event drop-off locations
|DONNA ISD POLICE DEPARTMENT
|SUBWAY AT WALMART PLAZA
|900 N SALINAS BLVD
|DONNA
|EDINBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT
|EDINBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT
|1702 SOUTH CLOSNER
|EDINBURG
|MISSION POLICE DEPARTMENT
|MISSION FIRE STATION #3 BANNWORTH PARK
|1804 N. SHARY ROAD
|MISSION
|LA JOYA POLICE DEPARTMENT
|LA JOYA POLICE DEPARTMENT
|100 WEST US 83
|LA JOYA
|MISSION POLICE DEPARTMENT
|MISSION POLICE DEPARTMENT
|1200 EAST 8TH STREET
|MISSION
|WESLACO POLICE DEPARTMENT
|WESLACO POLICE DEPARTMENT
|901 NORTH AIRPORT DRIVE
|WESLACO
|PHARR POLICE DEPARTMENT
|PETER PIPER PIZZA
|2311 SOUTH CAGE BLVD
|PHARR
|SAN JUAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
|JUNIOR’S SUPERMARKET
|108 E. FM 495
|SAN JUAN
|MCALLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT
|OFFICE DEPOT
|5115 NORTH 10TH ST.
|MCALLEN
|RAYMONDVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
|RAYMONDVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
|523 WEST HIDALGO
|RAYMONDVILLE
|LYFORD CISD POLICE DEPARTMENT
|LYFORD CISD POLICE DEPARTMENT
|8204 SIMON GOMEZ RD
|LYFORD
|DEA SPONSORED
|SUNRISE MALL – IN FRONT OF LUBY’S RESTAURANT
|2370 N. EXPRESSWAY
|BROWNSVILLE
|SAN BENITO POLICE DEPARTMENT
|SAN BENITO POLICE DEPARTMENT
|601 N. OSCAR WILLIAMS RD.
|SAN BENITO
|DEA SPONSORED
|VALLE VISTA MALL – IN FRONT OF THE FOOD COURT
|2020 SOUTH EXPRESSWAY 83
|HARLINGEN