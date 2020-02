South Texas– On Wednesday, agents in Los Ebanos witnessed five suspects carrying bundles of marijuana. as agents arrive, the suspects fled to Mexico, 184 thousand dollars of drugs were discovered.

In La Grulla, border patrol agents discovered an additional 92 thousand dollars of drugs were discovered and three undocumented suspects were detained. HIDTA is now in charge of this investigation.

This morning, authorities in La Joya discovered another 92 thousand dollars worth of marijuana.