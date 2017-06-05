Dramatic Footage Captures Armed Robbery

HARLINGEN (KFXV) — A man takes an employee by the neck in an armed robbery.

According to the victim, the man entered the convenience store located in the 2000 block north of Commerce Street asking for toilet paper. He then walks past the counter, grabs the employee by the neck and threatens her with a knife. The suspect then takes money from the register and leaves. He’s described as 5’10’’, wearing a black shirt, and black pants.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477.