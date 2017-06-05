Dramatic Footage Captures Armed Robbery

Posted by | Jun 5, 2017 | |

Dramatic Footage Captures Armed Robbery

HARLINGEN (KFXV) — A man takes an employee by the neck in an armed robbery.

According to the victim, the man entered the convenience store located in the 2000 block north of Commerce Street asking for toilet paper. He then walks past the counter, grabs the employee by the neck and threatens her with a knife. The suspect then takes money from the register and leaves. He’s described as 5’10’’, wearing a black shirt, and black pants.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

5 Million Dollars Worth of Meth Seized at Pharr Intl Bridge

5 Million Dollars Worth of Meth Seized at Pharr Intl Bridge

July 5, 2016

Woman Arrested For Drug Possession

Woman Arrested For Drug Possession

November 18, 2016

Donald Trump Piñata In High Demand

Donald Trump Piñata In High Demand

July 17, 2015

The Family Of Teen Shot In Head Speak Out

The Family Of Teen Shot In Head Speak Out

September 16, 2014

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT