DPS Makes Ton of Marijuana Seizure

Brooks County (KFXV) — The Texas Department of Public Safety made a seizure of marijuana weighing more than a ton.

DPS is reporting their troopers stopped a commercial tractor trailer in Brooks County for a traffic violation. When a canine officer alerted the handler to unusual activity, troopers found 100 bundles of marijuana hidden inside the cargo hold. In total, the value of the illegal narcotics is estimated at more than 15 million dollars.

Officials arrested the driver, 42-year-old, Ruben Chavera of Zapata — and charged him with a first degree felony.

