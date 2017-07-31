DPS investigating auto-ped accident involving a deputy

Laguna Heights (KFXV) — Authorities are investigating an accident involving a deputy from Precinct One Constable’s Office.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the auto-pedestrian accident that left one woman hospitalized. The accident happened Sunday night on Highway 100 and Madison Street in Laguna Heights. DPS officials say, the woman was walking across the roadway when she was struck by the deputy. At the time of the accident, the victim was pushing a stroller– with her child in it. The minor was not injured but the woman was hospitalized. Area residents tell Fox News, that accidents are not uncommon here. Deputies say there is a lack of lighting and say they are looking into that issue. Authorities say a contributing factor to this accident may have been the woman failed to yield the right of way.

The deputy who struck the woman, is not working– as the investigation is still ongoing.