Willacy County– According to authorities, 30-year-old Sandra Patricia Diaz was killed and three children were transported to a local hospital. one is in critical condition.

The incident was reported at 7:30 this morning on FM 1420 north of county road 800. according to a preliminary report, a red 2002 mercury mountaineer was driving southbound on FM 1420 and lost control veering off the road going airborne and running into a utility pole.