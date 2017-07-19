DPS Arrests One After Pursuit; Driver Charged With DWI

ALTON (KFXV) –Police in Alton arrested a man after leading them on a chase around 11 this morning.

According to officials, the man refused to stop after a traffic violation, and various officers pursued the man on Los Ebanos Rd, east of Mile 5. The driver finally came to a stop in front of a business in Alton. Inside, officers found open alcohol containers, and the man inebriated.

He now faces charges for driving while under the influence, having an open container while driving, and evading arrest. No injuries were reported.

