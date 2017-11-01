Ernesto Lugo, a former Donna ISD Trustee, suspended his campaign for Mayor Tuesday after a judge ruled against him.

Lugo filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order against the City of Donna and the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramon after the told Lugo he didn’t live within city limits and couldn’t run for office.

According to Ramon, a candidate must live in the city for 6 months in order to be eligible. Judge Bobby Flores of the 139th Court ruled against Lugo.

Fox news reached out to Lugos’ campaign manager for an official comment on the case. All he would confirm is Lugo has suspended his campaign.

At the moment Lugos’ name will remain on the ballot due to the last minute decision, the ex candidate has not released any type of statement.