Donna ISD Police Chief Fired by School Board

DONNA (KFXV) — For the second time in three years, Roy Padilla has been let go from his position as Donna ISD Police Chief.

It was during a school board meeting last week that the decision to fire Roy Padilla was made.

Three years after a first suspension from the Donna School District, Mr. Padilla was put on administrative leave without pay after an internal investigation in the district’s police department.

Today we know that Padilla is looking into making in appeal in his case.

Padilla allegedly filed a motion to have his case heard in an open meeting however, it was still discussed in a closed session.

Padilla’s future is still unclear at this time. The investigation is set to continue for the next couple of months.