Donna Drowning Victim identified

Donna (KFXV) — The identity of the man found decomposing under the Donna international bridge last week has been revealed. This makes him the 10th known person to die while crossing into the US since the beginning of the year.

Just seven days after finding a deceased body next to the Rio Grande. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department identified Jorge Armando Garcia.

“June 29th at 10:12a.m. we responded to the Donna Port of Entry where we responded to a male body found in the river.”

Drownings in the rio grande are a common occurrence with undocumented immigrants crossing into the US the cause for Garcia’s death. With assistance from border patrol and other agencies officials were able to recover Garcia’s body which showed signs of exposure to the elements.

“Garcia was an undocumented immigrant who came from Tamaulipas Mexico.”

According to the sheriff’s department got he had previously been deported. He attempted to cross back into the United States where he then passed away due to accidental drowning in the river. Garcia is now the 10th undocumented person to pass away in Hidalgo County while attempting to enter into the country this year. In the fiscal year 2016 there was 30 suspected immigrant deaths and this year is averaging to be the same amount.

The sheriff’s department urges the public to take precaution when crossing the border now that temperatures are rising and dehydration is a possibility.