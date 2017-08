The man accused of a double homicide in Donna in 2015, has been sentenced.

A jury sentenced Victor Briseno to 5 years of probation. The 25-year-old faced a charge of homicide for the murder of two people, during a shooting on Maiz Street in April of 2015. One person died at the scene, and a second died at a hospital while being treated for their injuries.

A third person also received injuries during the shooting.