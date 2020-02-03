Weslaco, Texas– A shooting took place after police responded to a domestic dispute over the weekend it woman was taken to the hospital after reports suggest she was attacked by her husband.

The incident happened on Sunday, February 2nd at around 11 p.m. at the 800 block of West Washington street. In a statement, Weslaco police say they received a call for service regarding a domestic disturbance. We spoke to the alleged suspect’s sister, who claims her sister-in-law was sent to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The suspect fled the area leading officers on a vehicle pursuit. Another officer made contact with victims and witnesses at the scene. They determined that the suspect has committed an assault with a deadly weapon. Officials say the vehicle pursuit ended at the same location where it first began.

As police attempted to approach the suspect, he drove his vehicle toward the officers, which led them to shoot at the suspect in an attempt to stop the threat.

“He’s always been calm, he’s not about fights. That’s I find it strange that he would act this way. It’s strange that he would do this, or that they would have a fight like this.”

The suspect is now facing the following charges;

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Assault family violence

Evading arrest with a motor vehicle

Aggravated assault on a public servant

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer-involved shooting is now being investigated by the Hidalgo County sheriff’s office.