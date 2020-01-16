McAllen, Texas– The month-long trial for a doctor accused of intentionally misdiagnosing patients for profit came to an end.

Jorge Zamora Quezada was found guilty on 1 count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, 1 count of conspiracy to obstruct justice and seven more counts of healthcare fraud.

Members of the jury continued the deliberation this morning and concluded after a 25-day long trial.

According to a press release, U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick of the southern district of Texas stated that as evident by the length of the trial, this was a massive investigation into one of the worst medical fraud schemes.

Javier and Reyna Quezada’s wife and an employee were both found not guilty on one count conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

Sentencing for Quezada has been set for March 27.