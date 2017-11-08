Medical Records released today indicate the West Virginia inmate captured in laredo is indeed 44-year-old Todd Wayne Boyes.
Boyes initially denied his identity. After the confirmation, he requested to be released on bond.
Salinas said they will appeal the extradition.
Boyes was due to be sentenced 15 to 20 years in prison on charges including fleeing and possession of a stolen car.
DNA Confirms identity of Prison Escapee
