Hidalgo, Texas– A bullying incident was reported Thursday afternoon during school hours, the video is now circulating on social media.

In the video you can see how a student is insulting the victim who was sitting down — he then hits him on the face and continues to verbally attack the victim who tries to defend himself .., another student is seen getting up to defend the 15-year-old. The victim’s parents tell us this video was painful to watch.

“My son reacts not in the way a normal person would do it he’s very timid very quiet and I believe what happen was not right because it happens in school premises”

Sebastian’s mother tells us her son was diagnosed with autism at the age of 4 and students’ faculty and staff is aware of his condition…

“You can clearly see that the kid is bullying Sebastian knowing that Sebastian is a special kid and he punches my son in the face who only tried to defend himself”

We spoke to the student who decided to help Sebastian. He says it was the right thing to do.

“I decided to get in because nobody defended the kid and I felt bad because everyone was laughing at him so what I did I stood up and pushed the guy away from him if I wouldn’t of stand up and pushed him he would have hit him more cause he was getting in his face”

The Hidalgo ISD superintendent tells us the school’s principal reported the scuffle yesterday evening and officials are now investigating the bullying incident.

“The investigating is pending we are working along with Hidalgo PD to finalize the investigating because this is an isolated incident in out school district and we don’t tolerate this type of behavior from any one of our student”

The victim’s parents are now taking legal action to address the assault and would like for others going through the same situation as their son to come forward.