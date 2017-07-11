Despite down immigration numbers, Border Patrol has been busy Rescuing undocumented immigrants

RGV (KFXV) — So far this year, border patrol agents have rescued nearly one-thousand undocumented immigrants. FOX NEWS has the latest numbers, as well as what the agency is doing to keep up with the rescues.

Despite immigration numbers going down, border patrol agents have been busy rescuing an average 91 persons per month. As immigrants continue their journeys into the U.S., many of them are abandoned by human smugglers who leave them to their fate. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector have rescued 821 people, so far this year, but not all of them make it out alive. Officials say, that aside from a lack of food and water most immigrants they encounter, are not ready for the dangerous journey.

Border Patrol tell us, more agents are assigned to areas surrounding the checkpoints– where the most activity is seen.

