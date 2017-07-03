Deputies Search for Drive-Thru Thief

Mission (KFXV) — In rural Mission where a man is wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery. The whole incident is caught on camera.

Investigators are looking for the armed suspect who went into a drive-thru and took hundreds of dollars in cash. The sheriff’s office released this surveillance video of the aggravated robbery, taking place at Las Palmas Drive-thru located south of Bentsen Palm Drive in rural Mission.

In the footage, a man is seen walking up to the employee and then following her to the cash register where he demanded money from the woman. Police say he was armed with a silver-bladed kitchen knife. The suspect took approximately 250 dollars in cash, a cell phone and a box of cigarettes before taking off on foot. He is described as being five-feet, five inches in height, weighing approximately 170 lbs and in his mid 40’s. He also has several visible tattoos and was wearing a red and black long sleeve sweater, blue jeans and a cap at the time of the robbery. Once the alleged thief ran off, the drive-thru employee is seen crouching down.

Police need help identifying this man, if you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-8477.

ALSO ON RGVFOX