Hidalgo County, Texas– Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area near ware and Montecristo roads in reference to a gunshot wound. A 33-year-old was found with a shot in the pelvis and transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical yet stable condition.

Witnesses confirmed several armed men with covered faced demanded money from the victim.

The investigation led to the arrest of 48-year-old Victor Hugo Rojas Ruiz and 18-year-old Jose de Jesus Soberon. Additional arrests could be made.

Anyone with information on this case can call the hidalgo county Crimestoppers at 668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.