Mission — Investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office have identified a deceased male found in Mission early this morning.

Authorities are reporting that around 2 in the morning, deputies responded to Trey Leal Avenue, north of 7 Mile Line on Moorefield Road. The man – discovered on his front porch with a gunshot wound to his head has been identified as 19-year-old, Cesar Eduardo Jaramillo. Investigators identified Jaramillo through fingerprints, and have notified his family.

The sheriff’s office considers this a homicide investigation and asks the public to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers with any information.