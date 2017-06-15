Deceased Individual found in Palmview Identified

Deceased Individual found in Palmview Identified

Palmview (KFXV) – Hidalgo County Sheriff’s investigators identify the body found in north of Palmview earlier this week. 29-year-old Elias Alegria Manuel Mejia from Guatemala is identified as the individual whose body was found on the side of La Gallina Road Tuesday afternoon. A passerby made the discovery and alerted police. Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of death, however investigators say there are no signs of foul play.

If you have any information about this case you’re asked to call Crime stoppers at 956 668-8477

