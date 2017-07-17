Deadly Collision in Mission Under Investigation

McAllen (KFXV) — Texas Troopers still investigating a collision that took the life of a McAllen man this weekend.

According to DPS, 32-year-old Aaron Lee Morales lost his life when he lost control of his SUV while driving northbound near Inspiration and Mile 4 in Mission. Investigators say that Morales veered off the road, and struck a pole. Officials found Morales ejected from the vehicle, and pronounced him dead at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.

