It’s day two of our four day supply drive to help victims of Hurricane Harvey but we still need your help to make it possible.

Our goal is to fill up a trailer with items needed to assist those affected in the coastal region. We are accepting donations including: non-perishable easy open food items, baby and adult diapers, baby food, hygiene and feminine products, and pet food. You can stop by from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm this weekend as well as Monday and Tuesday of next week outside our studios located on 801 North Jackson Road in McAllen.